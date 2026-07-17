Personal Canon Formation

Personal Canon Formation

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<Mary L. Tabor>'s avatar
<Mary L. Tabor>
5h

John, You are a delightful soul--and our exchanges that, sadly for me, seem to have ended filled me with the joy of your generosity and intellectual acumen. Sending fondness and a hope for reconnecting ASAP!

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