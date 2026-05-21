Rivendell, as imagined by Alan Lee, from the Tolkien Century Edition, 1992.

I have sat through so many committee meetings, a few that were productive, some that were necessary, and many more that could have been an email—so many hours of my life I’ll never get back. Because we have only a few hours a week actually in the classroom, many assume that academics have cushy jobs. And I will admit, having worked office jobs and retail jobs, that it’s a nice thing to set much of my own schedule and to do much of my work in coffee shops. (Shout out to Soul Caffeine, my second office!)

But what people don’t understand is that as the semester goes on, and administrative tasks pile up, and as departmental, college, and university committees slip into gear, more and more of that “flexible” time gets colonized by boring and often useless meetings—usually with the same few people, some of whom like to hear themselves talk, droning on and on like a broken record about the same problems (real and imagined), while all you want to do is go and prep your classes for tomorrow so that you don’t have to spend your whole evening working. By April, you simply don’t have enough time for all you have to do—until you collapse in a heap after turning in grades in early May.

So, for the most part, I “cordially dislike” meetings (to borrow a phrase from Tolkien).

With that in mind, it seems remarkable that one of the most engrossing chapters in LOTR is an hours-long committee meeting, with several speakers, particularly Gandalf, droning on and on. This is another case in which a modern editor would go nuts with the blue pencil (or with comments in Microsoft Word).

“Why all this exposition?” “Show, don’t tell!” “TOO LONG!”

Every time I read it, however, unless I’m interrupted (usually by a dog, or a committee meeting), I take it straight through in one sitting, and the time flies by.

How does it work? One word: voice.

Polyglossia

I don’t mean voice just in the modern “craft” sense of a writerly voice (though, doubtless, that’s a big part of it), but also in the sense of orality. This book is largely about a culture of oral storytelling, conveyed to a literary culture, and many of its pages are taken up with telling and retelling—with different voices providing different, complex perspectives, while filling in some narrative gaps and opening up others.

The extraordinary success of this chapter, however, is the result of Tolkien using some of the techniques that we associate with the modern novel to reflect brilliantly that most ancient form of discourse: oral narrative.

In his classic essay, “Discourse in the Novel,” Mikhail Bakhtin claims that the novel form is defined by polyglossia, literally “many tongues.” What he means by this is that, unlike, say, the ancient epic form, which is dominated by a single, authoritative narrative presence, the novel has the potential for almost endless inclusiveness with regard to voice. (Please don’t tell our state legislature; if they find out that novels are “inclusive,” they are likely to ban them.) The novel takes in all sorts of discourse: casual and formal speech from various classes and races, letters, diaries, newspaper excerpts, etc. Recently, in my piece about Tolkienian Style, I claimed that the success of the book is largely due to the author’s stylistic flexibility and precision. “The Council of Elrond” demonstrates this technical mastery in microcosm and extends it to the representation, literally, of “many tongues,” of polyglossia.

This is why LOTR is not an epic, though it is often called such, at least not in the classical sense. Rather than the single, authoritative voice of classical epic, it includes many voices. In Bakhtinian terms, then, it is certainly a novel, though it does not behave like most novels, or at least not the novels of Tolkien’s modernist contemporaries.

To demonstrate this flexibility of voice, let’s take a close look at just one voice which is itself polyvocal, that of Gandalf.

Gandalf

First: who is or what is Gandalf? Is he human? We know that he is a “wizard,” one of an order of five, but what is that, precisely? The text of LOTR never quite clarifies this, though you may find some answers if you delve into Tolkien’s Legendarium. As with Tom Bombadil, in the book itself, it is left for the reader to piece things together and decide who or what he is.

As many scholars have pointed out, Gandalf as a name is not Tolkien’s invention, but rather comes from the Old Icelandic Voluspa, which is contained in the Elder Edda. The Voluspa provides a list of dwarves without much context. If you read through the list, you will find that Tolkien took from it most of his dwarf names that he used in The Hobbit. One of the names, however, is somewhat puzzling, because it doesn’t seem like it should be a dwarf name: Gandalfr.

It doesn’t seem like it should be a dwarf name because it translates literally as “staff-elf” (not “staff-dwarf”). Many names in Old Icelandic and Old English have “elf” as an element, for example the prolific Old English writer, Ælfric. When Gildor in Book One names Frodo “Elf-Friend,” he is actually giving us a translation of a real Old English common name: Ælfwine.

Tom Shippey speculates convincingly that Tolkien looked at the list of dwarf names in the Volupsa and asked himself: “Now, what is this this ‘staff-elf’ doing with all of these dwarves? There is a story behind this.” Ergo, The Hobbit.

Now, we know that Gandalf is not actually an elf. However, we also find out that he has many names and is just called “Gandalf” among hobbits and northern men. It seems likely that he got this name because many years ago provincial hobbits thought of him as an “elf with a staff.” Much later in the book, Faramir says of him:

“Mithrandir we called him in elf-fashion,” said Faramir, “and he was content. Many are my names in many countries, he said. Mithrandir among the Elves, Tharkûn to the Dwarves; Olórin I was in my youth in the West that is forgotten, in the South Incánus, in the North Gandalf; to the East I go not.” (670)

It is clear, then, that whatever Gandalf is, he has many names and is the master of many tongues, many voices. And so at the Council of Elrond, as he tells his tale to the company, he puts on a performance worthy of Meryl Streep, playing all of the parts himself, taking on the tongues of Saruman, Isildur, Gollum, Sauron (in the Ring’s inscription), Radagast the Brown, Gwaihir the Windlord (an eagle), Gaffer Gamgee, and Butterbur the Innkeeper. He perfectly captures the voice of each, channeled through his own voice, which Tolkien then perfectly translates into his prose. This is why the Council of Elrond is more than a committee meeting and certainly could not have been an email.

Through this command performance, Gandalf shapes the narrative within the narrative. He makes the narrative coherent, uniting many voices in his own voice, and charts its progression after the council.

Perhaps there is a narratological term for a figure within a narrative (not a narrator) who creates the narrative, but if there is, I'm not aware of it. In Chaucer's Troilus and Criseyde there is Pandarus; Shakespeare's Iago and Prospero both play this role in the different ways; in John le Carré’s Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy there is George Smiley. These are not simply guiding figures, but rather they actually construct the narrative by making events coherent through their words and actions. Dante's Virgil is not such a figure, for example, because he acts as a guide but not as a narrative force. Gandalf is such a figure—a shaper of narrative within the narrative.

(There is a great book to be written on this topic—not by me.)

Orality and Literacy

In addition to exemplifying the book's orality, the Council also demonstrates the interaction between orality and literacy in a number of ways.

For example, Gandalf is not only a master storyteller; he is also a kind of hero-scholar. As he recounts, it is his willingness to spend time in the archives and look through old manuscripts that allows him to shape the narrative. He finds the vital document written by Isildur that allows him definitively to make the connection to Bilbo's ring. (Support your local library!)

And speaking of Bilbo, we are reminded in this chapter of his roles as memoirist, scholar, and translator. Bilbo's own story in the chapter is redacted for us by the third-person narrator. The irony of this for the attentive reader is that this third-person narrator, according to Tolkien's complex narrative framing, may actually be Bilbo!

Stick with me: in both the Prologue and the Appendices, the author suggests that this entire story is derived from an array of manuscripts of the Red Book of Westmarch, which originally included the story of The Hobbit and then was later expanded into LOTR. This is Bilbo's work, though other hands revise it through the process of textual transmission.

In a strikingly metatextual moment, Gandalf says to Bilbo:

"If you need my advice any longer, I should say that your part is ended, unless as a recorder. Finish your book, and leave the ending unaltered! There is still hope for it. But get ready to write a sequel, when they come back." (270)

Furthermore, Bilbo himself imagines the current narrative in book form even as it is happening. After Frodo tells his part of the tale, Bilbo says:

"Not bad," Bilbo said to him. "You would have made a good story of it, if they hadn't kept on interrupting. I tried to make a few notes, but we shall have to go over it all again together some time, if I am to write it up. There are whole chapters of stuff before you ever got here!" (249)

This moment takes on greater resonance if we imagine that in this very chapter, we are reading a translation of Bilbo's own account of the Council.

Tell, don’t show.

If all committee meetings were as engrossing as the Council of Elrond, then I would happily attend them every day.

Thanks for reading, from my fancy internet manuscript to yours.