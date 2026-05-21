Personal Canon Formation

Personal Canon Formation

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Charlotte Pence's avatar
Charlotte Pence
12h

Love this, John. The Bakhtin frame is so useful here, and your point about Tolkien using novelistic techniques to simulate oral narrative is fascinating. It's almost a paradox that the most "literary" moves (stylistic flexibility, polyvocality, precision of register) are what make the Council of Elrond feel like a fireside tale. Gandalf as polyvocal in himself is a great observation too. He doesn't just speak differently to different audiences. He seems to *be* different things depending on who's in the room, which is maybe why pinning down what he actually is feels beside the point. Thank you for this. (And yes, I too cordially dislike the meetings.)

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