Personal Canon Formation

Personal Canon Formation

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Meagan Davenport's avatar
Meagan Davenport
8h

Love all of this! And OMW seriously, Faramir got the (very) short end of the stick with the film adaptations. This still keeps me up at night.

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David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
7h

Great essay. Gollum frustrates us because we see the slender potential for reform thwarted by both his own nature and the well-earned suspicion of Sam and Frodo.

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