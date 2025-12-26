Personal Canon Formation

Personal Canon Formation

Holly A.J.
Dec 28

I have read all the Smiley books except The Spy Who Came in From the Cold, as it is never available in the library, but I agree about Tinker, Tailor and Smiley's People - I also enjoyed the first Smiley book - and John le Carre's first novel - Call for the Dead. I dislike series without a definite end (I know le Carre didn't really write a Smiley series other than the Karla trilogy). The death of a character's author seems like a good place to close that character's chapter. I've avoided Jill Patton Walsh's continuation of D. L. Sayers' Lord Peter Wimsey and Harriet Vane characters, knowing from 'The Mind of the Maker' that Sayers bristled at interference from others regarding the development of her characters. It does seem a bit exploitive to take an author's created character and impose different stories than the author's on them.

1 reply by John Halbrooks
Richard Careaga
Dec 28

I remember it as a good read. As cheery as a bloody Richard Burton hangover.

