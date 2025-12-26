Gentle reader,

I will return in a few days for the final installment of my favorite music of the year. I initially projected that I would complete it this week, but Christmas happened. Meanwhile, I thought I would let you know what I’m reading during the holiday break, a time when I try to read at least one book that has nothing to do with my work.

Somehow, I missed all of the press for this novel when it was published a year ago, which is kind of perfect, because now I can just buy the paperback instead of the hardcover. I have been reading John le Carré’s novels for my entire adult life, and, like most people, my favorites are his masterpieces involving his character George Smiley, especially The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, and Smiley’s People. And so I was a little skeptical about the prospect of the late author’s son, Nick Harkaway, taking up the Smiley baton. I’ve read only one of Harkaway’s earlier novels, and I liked it fine, but it was quite different from his father’s writing. But I heard him interviewed last week on Fresh Air, and I was intrigued.

I’m one chapter in, and I can say only “so far, so good.” I’ll let you know what I think after I finish it.

Meanwhile, enjoy the holidays, and, as always, thanks for reading, from my fancy internet typewriter to yours.

John