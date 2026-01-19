Personal Canon Formation

Personal Canon Formation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Oma Rose's avatar
Oma Rose
6h

I loved this essay. Thank you so much! It should be made available to recall by interested readers at various times. I hope to revisit it and perhaps to read the series complete.

Reply
Share
1 reply
A. Jay Adler's avatar
A. Jay Adler
2h

So, so good, Matthew. The only one of the books I know is Lonesome Dove, and it is an essential American novel, as the TV serialization is the same for film. I could quote you at length and many times, but these two span a breadth of insight from the expansive to the intimate.

"The chronological reading reveals that Gus could name things, could speak himself and others into clarity. Call can only do. And when there’s nothing left worth doing, when the moment that needed his particular competence has passed, he’s left with nothing but the mechanical continuation of movement itself. The horror is that he survives."

And then this,

"They’re not doing anything momentous; they’re just inhabiting the same space with the ease of decades. Gus needles Call, Call grunts or deflects, and beneath it all is profound comfort. What’s revelatory is that Gus’s talking isn’t really about getting responses—it’s about keeping Call tethered to human experience, about preventing him from disappearing entirely into silence. And Call’s presence, his willingness to sit and endure Gus’s philosophizing, is his wordless version of intimacy. It’s the only place Call ever seems close to peaceful. This is the friendship at rest."

"Gus’s talking isn’t really about getting responses—it’s about keeping Call tethered to human experience, about preventing him from disappearing entirely into silence" -- such a profound insight into a relationship.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Halbrooks · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture