Gentle reader:

Two years ago, PCF embarked on two read-along projects on Beowulf and The Lord of the Rings. Remember those days? Before large-language models had completely taken over the internet? Both series were great fun to write and stimulated some great conversations among the PCF community. This spring, I am teaching both texts again, and I thought that it would be a good time to return to them in this space. After all, there have been lots of new subscribers in the last couple of years who missed it the first time around. But the old faithful readers need not fear that they will just be getting recycled copy. This time, I’m going to revise and expand the original posts, and I will also be making them available in audio versions as podcasts. Also, I hope to solicit some more guest contributions as well.

I considered taking down the original posts for this second read-along, but I realized that then we would lose the comment sections, which were quite lively, so I will be leaving the old posts in the archive, and I may even link to them sometimes to refer to a particularly apt comment.

Mahler fans need not despair, however: I have not forgotten my promise to finish the cycle with essays on Das Leid and the unfinished Tenth Symphony, so those will be forthcoming in the next few weeks as well, as well as an “honorable mentions” post to supplement the Favorite Albums of 2025 series, to include a few titles I missed or didn’t hear until early this year.

So watch this space, good reader, and dust off your old copies of Beowulf (the Heaney translation) and LOTR if you would like to read along!

Yours,

John

PS: If you would like to dip your toe in, here is an essay that was not a part of the read-along but that is about Tolkien, and was one of the earliest ever pieces to appear in PCF:

Thanks for reading, from my fancy internet typewriter to yours.