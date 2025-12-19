Gentle Reader:

After all my talk of organizing this year’s list in dozens, I inadvertently included thirteen albums in last week’s installment. Consider it a baker’s dozen. As a result, this week’s installment will include only eleven albums. However, this week’s edition also includes my album of the year, and so I will dedicate a bit more space to that entry. Also, I got the alphabet wrong last week, and so this week’s first entry should have come before last week’s final entry—for all of you pedants out there.

So, here are eleven more favorite albums of the year, from H to M!

Yours,

John

Joe Hisaishi Conducts the Music of Steve Reich and Joe Hisaishi

The English would say that the music of Steve Reich is like marmite—a spreadable yeast extract and byproduct of brewing that some people love to eat on toast, while some cannot abide it. There is no middle ground. Reich emerged with the minimalists of the late 60s and early 70s, most notably Terry Riley and Philip Glass, though he soon developed his own distinctive style of repetitive figures pulsing and going in and out of phase in a sort of hypnotic wash. While I enjoy Reich’s music, many do not, and if you number among those, then you may safely skip this piece.

Do not, however, skip the conductor Joe Hisaishi’s work that is paired here with Reich’s Desert Music. While Hisaishi’s The End of the World shares some of Reich’s minimalist DNA, there is notable jazz influence here, along with some swirling fugal digressions, and the music is more dramatic, especially with the inclusion of soprano Ella Taylor. The other link between these pieces is the ecological one, which they evoke and explore here under Hisaishi’s adept baton. And Ella Taylor will break your heart as she sings lyrics from the classic Skeeter Davis song, with an unsettling orchestral accompaniment:

Why do the birds go on singing?

Why do the stars glow above?

Don’t they know it’s the end of the world

It ended when I lost your love?

Japanese Breakfast: For Melancholy Brunettes (and sad women)

And this, ladies and gentlemen, is my album of the year. Since it dropped in March, I have listened to it countless times, and it never gets old. It almost instantly became part of my personal canon—really one of my favorite albums ever. The record makes for a striking contrast after the band’s previous album, Jubilee, which was a much more exuberant exercise in pop, complete with synths and horns. For Melancholy Brunettes, on the other hand, is much more restrained, subtle, and lyrically sophisticated. I have already reviewed this album, so I will quote (and lightly revise) much of that review here:

“Here Is Someone” begins the album with celesta, flute, gamelan—an orchestration so delicate it might dissolve if you exhaled too close. Zauner sings, “Life is sad, but here is someone,” in a tone that feels neither defeated nor resolved. It just is. That sentence—spare, wistful, almost parenthetical—might as well be the album’s ethos, at least in its quieter moments: there will also be some scathing commentary on toxic masculinity, but that comes later. For now, we have gentle statement of fact, spoken as if to no one in particular: here is someone. Hmm. There’s no mistaking the trace of Crying in H Mart in all this, Zauner’s memoir, which was never a confession in the performative sense, but rather an archaeology of feeling, a document of rituals and meals and helpless love. That same grammar of intimacy and ache is all over For Melancholy Brunettes. The record rarely names its grief outright, but it is shaped by its contours: the empty space at the table, the tenderness that comes too late, the minor key you can’t quite shake. If the memoir was about trying to keep someone alive through memory, this album lives in the after—that slippery, haunted zone where grief stops speaking in language and starts humming instead. “Honey Water” includes one of the most devastating lines I’ve heard all year: “They say only love can change a man / but all that changes is me.” You can feel the exhaustion in that admission, the way a person bends again and again to meet someone halfway who’s never taken a step. And yet, the music doesn’t swell in sympathy. Instead, it churns forward with layered guitars and synths, carrying that lyric like a stone in its pocket. Elsewhere, Zauner plays with personas and irony, but always with emotional intelligence. “Mega Circuit” is all jagged guitars and arch delivery—“plotting blood with your incel eunuchs”—a satire of fragile masculinity dressed in a kind of grunge cabaret. It’s playful, but also heavy with disappointment. She’s not making fun; she’s just done waiting. Well, now that I think about it, she may be kind of making fun too. Zauner is nothing if not ambivalent. “Orlando in Love” floats in on strings and exits through a side door. The lyric—“Orlando in love / writes sixty-nine cantos / for melancholy brunettes and sad women” sounds like something out of a Woolfian pastiche scored by Sondheim and directed by Sofia Coppola. It’s literary and self-aware and more than a little absurd. But the grandeur is earnest. You can hear Zauner inhabiting a character and at the same time slipping sideways into autobiography: the writer who builds an entire lyrical edifice for women who may never notice, who may already be gone. “Picture Window” is heart of the album for me. Built on a slow burn of a propulsive bass-line and drums, it reaches for something beyond language. “All of my ghosts are real,” she sings, as though she’s tired of pretending otherwise. There’s a moment late in the track when we seem to be moving towards a kind of musical climax—but we don’t get there. We hang, unresolved, like there’s something left unsaid. That decision—to stop just short of crescendo—is the whole album in miniature. The musicianship here is subtle and meticulous. Produced by Blake Mills, the album trades DIY immediacy for orchestral precision: celesta, sarod, pedal steel, zither, and gamelan weave through the songs like threads in a tapestry. But nothing ever calls attention to itself or seems out of place. Even the guest appearance by Jeff Bridges (yes, that Jeff Bridges—“the Dude abides”) on “Men in Bars” feels less like a cameo and more like a ghost wandering in from another story. His voice rasps alongside hers—“We built this, and even when it falls apart, it’s ours”—a line that could be about a marriage, a country, a life. It sounds like they mean it. The closing track, “Magic Mountain,” seals the record with a final, strange benediction: “Once the fever subsides / I’ll return to the flatlands / a new man, a new man.” It’s a Mann-like gesture, actually—Thomas, not Aimee—a nod to retreat and return, to the spiritual illness of modern life. But here, it’s not Mann’s ironic detachment; it’s Zauner’s melancholy clarity. The fever won’t cure you, but it might change you. And even if you return, you won’t be who you were.

If there is one album that I recommend that everyone hear from this year, it is this one. It’s a masterpiece.

Paavo Järvi, Tonhalle-Orchester Zürich: Mahler: Symphony No. 1

There are a billion recordings of Mahler’s symphonies these days. It seems a right of passage for conductors to record their Mahler cycles, as it used to be (and still is) with Beethoven cycles. Most of these recordings are safely skippable. Why listen to mediocre Mahler when we have magnificent recordings widely available by such great Mahlerians as Bernstein, Kubelik, Gielen, Chailly, and Walter? Paavo Järvi’s new cycle with the Tonhalle-Orchester Zürich, however, may provide good reasons to try something new.

So far, only the Fifth and now the First have been released. The Fifth, a symphony that many conductors have trouble with, showed great promise for the cycle, and the First continues in that mode. Järvi’s reading lacks some of the emotional fire of Bernstein at his best, but he makes up for it in orchestral precision and transparency. Indeed, this is a terrific recording to listen to with the score, because you can hear all of the parts so well. The tempos tend to be on the brisk side, but that’s not a bad thing, except maybe in some moments in the third movement, which can seem rushed. But overall, this is an impressive Mahler 1, and I look forward to the rest of the cycle as it appears.

But don’t take my word for it, here is a review by my favorite classical music critic:

Mon Laferte: Femme Fatale

Mon Laferte’s previous album, Autopoiética, was brilliant and experimental. The current album is just a great but returns to older sensibilities, inspired by the likes of Billie Holiday, as well as Laferte’s own run playing Sally Bowles in a production of Caberet. (Incidentally, I was in a production of that show when I was in high school in the 1980s!) The result is a sound that draws from jazz, cabaret, and, of course, Latin sources, the whole of which showcases the singer’s fantastic voice.

In the title track, she sings: “En mi voz tengo un reino de tormenta en primavera... Lo vuelvo a hacer, lo quemo todo. Soy experta en el arte de sabotear.” (”In my voice, I have a kingdom of storms in spring... I do it again, I burn it all down. I am an expert in the art of sabotage.”)

Indeed!

Natalia Lafourcade: Cancionera

This wonderful Mexican singer returns with her twelfth album and, like Mon Laferte, she is interested in capturing a range of older styles, drawing on jazz and Mexican folk. In order to create a sense of authenticity, all of the tracks on the record were recorded live in single takes to analogue tape. The credits include a star-studded lineup to accompany Lafourcade’s fantastic vocal instrument, Hermanos Gutiérrez and Marc Ribot, just to name a couple.

The album’s title, however, means “singer/songwriter” or “troubadour,” which emphasizes the artist’s intellect and introspection over any sort of virtuosity, and the title is earned. This is an album well worth your time.

The Last Dinner Party: From the Pyre

This band’s terrific debut album appeared on last year’s list, and they are back in 2025 with a worthy follow up. This record just dropped in October, and I have had time for only a few listens. While not as immediately arresting as their debut, it is the sort of album that grows on you and gets into your head. There is an irresistible theatricality to much of it, and it demands your attention: this is not background music. I may write a full review of this when I have had more time with it.

Mansur: Pentatonic Ruins

This record is difficult to categorize, but I would call it world-ambient with middle-eastern leanings, with a bit of trip-hop thrown in for good measure. The band creates an immersive and gorgeous sonic wash using a combination of electronics, acoustic instruments, and traditional instruments, like the oud, the ney, and the erhu. Martina Horváth provides ethereal, wordless vocals, which completes the band’s magical soundscape.

Men I Trust: The Equus Albums (Equus Asinus and Equus Caballus)

I have been a fan of this Canadian band for a decade now, and their music always goes down like a tall drink of water. While their music is always pleasant to listen to and is exquisitely produced, there is an elusively ambitious quality to their lovely pop style, a subtlety to the slickness. This pair of albums may deconstruct that elusive quality, since the two records essentially divide their stylistic tendencies in two, with Equus Asinus (“donkey”) tending more towards acoustic instruments and folk and Equus Caballus (“horse”) tending towards polished pop. Put these records on in the background, or listen to them closely. They work both ways.

Kelly Moran: Don’t Trust Mirrors

This artist also appeared on last year’s list, but this album, while a follow up, is very different. From my earlier, capsule review: “Keyboard wizard Moran returns after last year’s beautiful, pianistic Moves in the Field with this much more electronically focused album. So don’t expect more of the same, as she explores a range of sonic textures and effects.”

Morcheeba: Escape the Chaos

While most 90s trip-hop acts have disappeared or split up to pursue solo careers, Morcheeba has become a sort of multigenerational family business over its three decades of music making, as Skye Edwards and Ross Godfrey are joined by their spouses and their children on this album.

The album’s title is a fine summation of its effect on the listener: an immersing, inviting escape from the chaos of the world.

Antoine Morinière & Thibaut Garcia: Bach: Goldberg Variations, BWV 988 (Arr. Garcia & Morinière for Two Guitars)

There have been many, many arrangements of the Goldberg Variations over the centuries (for string quartet, orchestra, voices, chamber ensemble, etc., etc.), but I tend to listen pretty exclusively to keyboard versions, either on harpsichord or piano. This new version, however, for two guitars, has me coming back to it repeatedly—perhaps because the plucked strings invoke the harpsichord’s tonality while providing a different, more expressive spin. It’s Bach. It’s guitar. Two of my favorite things.

So that’s it for the second installment. I’ll be back next week for the final installment. Thanks for reading, from my fancy internet Moog synthesizer to yours.