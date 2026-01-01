Gentle reader:

And here, on the first day of the new year, is the final installment of my favorite music of 2025. There is a lot in the hopper for the new year at PCF: a guest essay by the wonderful Matthew Long about a significant entry in his own personal canon, the conclusion of our Mahler series, and a forthcoming series on gender and disability in the Middle Ages, which will accompany a course that I am teaching on the subject.

Meanwhile, here is N-Z, the final dozen of the 36 albums on the list. Here are links to part 1 and part 2. I expect that there is at least something on this list for everyone. Happy listening!

Happy new year!

John

The Necks: Disquiet

The Necks are usually referred to as an Australian jazz trio, but they don’t sound like any other jazz trio. For more than twenty-five years, they have honed their own unique style that defies the attention economy with hour-long tracks that will immerse the attentive listener. This album is a commitment at over three hours, but it is a commitment that will pay off if you can grasp their aesthetic of variable drones, sonic atmospheres, grooves, and slow builds. It’s not three hours of sameness, as each of the four tracks creates its own sound world. If you haven’t heard The Necks before, then give them a try. They might not be for you, but if they are, you will likely be delving deeply into their back catalogue.

Oneohtrix Point Never: Tranquilizer

This is the eleventh album by electronic-music producer Daniel Lopatin, aka Oneohtrix Point Never. It is unique in his catalogue in that it is made up of sounds from a once popular sample library that was deleted from the internet, so you might consider this record as an archival project, but it also sounds completely fresh and quite varied from track to track. Listen with good headphones or IEMs to get a full grasp of the games that Lopatin plays with the stereo field.

Alice Sara Ott: John Field: Complete Nocturnes

It’s good to see the neglected Irish composer getting this deluxe treatment. Up to now, the reference recordings of most of Field’s piano music were by Benjamin Frith in his excellent survey on Naxos, but the composer has been getting more attention in recent years—perhaps because of his documented influence on Chopin. These Nocturnes are beautiful, and Ott plays them with great finesse.

Pacifica Quartet: The Korngold Collection

Korngold is a composer whose moment seems finally to have arrived, which seems an odd thing to say about someone who had a successful career composing for Hollywood films. But that very career is the reason (along with his commitment to tonality) that he was often dismissed as a serious composer by midcentury modernists. But these fantastic recordings of his chamber music make the composer’s melodic and harmonic gifts abundantly clear. This album is two and a half hours of wonderful listening.

Antonio Pappano, London Symphony Orchestra: Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphonies 5 and 9

This is the second installment in Pappano’s ongoing Vaughan Williams cycle. The first was bold in the choice to pair the Fourth and Sixth, the composer’s two most noisy and volatile symphonies. The current record is, in its own way, just as compelling, pairing the pastoral bliss of the Fifth with the spacey angst of the Ninth—the composer’s last major work, premiered shortly before his death. The Fifth is my favorite RVW symphony, but the Ninth may be the most intriguing in its atmospheric mystery. In any case, it’s exciting to hear a new RVW cycle volume-by-volume as it appears, as it joins Andrew Manze’s excellent recent cycle, along with classic interpretations by the likes of Slatkin, Previn, and Boult.

Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii

This is, obviously, not a new recording, but it is the first audio-only release of music from the famous 1971 “concert” film. (I employ the quotation marks there because it was a concert with no audience.) Steven Wilson, whose own new album appears below on this list, was the perfect choice to remix this record; he understands the Floyd aesthetic better than anyone—particularly from this era between the departure of founding member Syd Barrett and the epoch-defining release of The Dark Side of the Moon. These performances find the Floyd still exploring the world of psychedelic soundscapes and more interested in creating sonic experiences than in song-craft—though the record includes a gorgeous version of “Echoes,” originally from the Meddle album, and the scream on “Careful with that Axe, Eugene” will make you jump out of your seat. This is a must-hear for any Floyd enthusiast, as is David Gilmour’s own recent live album, which featured in part 1 of this list.

Quatour Debussy: Ravels [sic.]

Of all of the releases in 2025 celebrating the 150th anniversary of Ravel, this is my favorite (along with Jean-Efflem Bavouzet’s album of the complete solo-piano music, featured in part 1 of this list), because it is unusual and creative. In addition to a smashing performance of Ravel’s only string quartet (one of my favorite pieces in the entire chamber repertoire), there is a gorgeous string-quartet transcription of Ma mère l’Oye and an original work by vibraphonist Franck Tortiller, Les Danses de Ravel (After Le Tombeau de Couperin), which combines Ravel with jazz-inflected rhythms and harmonies.

Beatrice Rana, Amsterdam Sinfonietta: Bach: Keyboard Concertos, BWV 1052, 1053, 1054 & 1056

Beatrice Rana is one of my favorite working pianists, and she seems to be equally in her element performing Chopin or Ravel or Bach. But she also pulls off the trick of taking advantage of the expressive qualities of the piano in these pieces originally written for harpsichord, but without trying to make them sound like Romantic concertos. To understand what I mean, listen to the opening movement of the magnificent D-Minor concerto that opens this album. The dizzying, dramatic journey through the circle of fifths that builds to the movement’s climax is tremendously powerful, but still sounds very much of its time. The Amsterdam Sinfonietta expertly accompanies throughout. This is some great Bach.

Dabin Ryu: Trio!

The exclamation mark in the title is earned, as Ryu’s tremendous piano chops are matched by a cooking rhythm section of Joe Martin (bass) and Johnathan Blake (drums). This is a very traditional jazz trio record (as opposed to The Necks’ new album, above), but it sounds fresh, combining fantastic playing with a creative blend of off-the-beaten-track standards (“Dorham’s Epitaph,” “In the Land of Oo-Bla-Dee”) and original compositions. I look forward to following this pianist’s career as it develops; I expect great things.

Sofia Sacco: Shostakovich: 24 Preludes and Fugues

Shostakovich is not really known for his piano music, but this piece is the exception. There are several fine recordings of this modernist tribute to Bach, but I think that this young, talented Italian pianist’s interpretation stacks up with the best of them. She combines a delicate touch with virtuosic chops and so is able to cover the large expressive range of music here.

Stereolab: Instant Holograms on Metal Film

This is Stereolab’s first album in fifteen years, but they don’t seem to have missed a step. This record sounds like classic Stereolab, which to me is a good thing. The Krautrock and minimalist influences are still apparent, manifesting in compelling grooves and understated melodicism. Pitchfork’s review called this a “relatively safe” album, but Laetitia Sadler and Tim Gane are not shying away from their bleak assessment of modernity:

Greed is a unfillable hole,

Insatiable

Avid the fear of death

Thirsty is the fear of death

There is no way

We can’t eat our way

Out of it

We can’t drink our way out of it no more

Despite the dark lyrics, the music is often quirkily catchy (which is the case for much of the band’s output historically). Suffice to say, if you’re a fan of Stereolab, you will enjoy this record.

Steven Wilson: The Overview

The prolific Porcupine-Tree frontman returns with another ambitious solo album, and I have been spinning it regularly since it dropped. In my Apple-Music year-end wrap-up, I was mildly surprised to find that Steven Wilson was my most listened-to artist. But it makes a kind of sense, because in addition to this new record, I newly discovered a couple of great albums from his back catalogue—The Raven that Refused to Sing and The Future Bites—after reading his fascinating memoir. This concept of this new album is cosmic scale: the tininess of the human experience in the context of the unimaginably vast universe, a distinction which we can’t allow ourselves to contemplate too much:

And there, in an ordinary street,

A car isn’t where it would normally be,

The driver in tears, about his payment arrears,

Still, nobody hears when a sun disappears,

In a galaxy afar.

The album is made of two long tracks—two suites really—which take you on a musical and lyrical journey through space and time. This is a record that will repay patience and repeated listening.

And that’s it! I hope you find some music here that you will love. Thanks for reading, from my fancy internet new year’s calendar to yours.