Gentle reader:

Apologies for the radio silence over the past couple of weeks as the semester has caught up with me. This week is actually spring break, or, as we call it in the academy, “catch-up week.” The good news is that I have access to some new recording equipment, and so the sound quality of the podcast version of PCF should improve.

But while you are waiting for new installments on Beowulf and Tolkien and Mahler, here are a few great new albums to check out. There may be full reviews forthcoming if I can find the time:

Gorillaz: The Mountain

It was a delight to see Damon and company turn up on Saturday Night Live last week. The new album does not disappoint; on the contrary, I’ve listened to it every day since it dropped, and it sounds even better with each listen—with a huge array of influences that the record wears on its sleeve (so to speak). Also, be sure to check out the new Gorillaz animated short, which features some tunes from the new album. It’s old-school animation, entirely hand-drawn, and it’s gorgeous.

Olive Jones: For Mary

This record just dropped this morning, so you heard it here first. I’ve been waiting for its release for a month or so, ever since I heard a couple of superb teaser tracks on Bandcamp Radio. Jones’s music is soul-inflected, but she certainly has her own sound, and a fantastic voice. Give it a try.

Amy Gadiaga: BabyGoated

I really enjoyed vocalist and bassist Amy Gadiaga’s previous EP, which was more jazz-inflected. This new EP adds a strong dose of what we used to call “world music.” Anyway, it sounds great.

Happy listening, and I’ll be back next week with more Beowulf.

Yours,

John