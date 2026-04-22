Personal Canon Formation

Personal Canon Formation

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Holly A.J.'s avatar
Holly A.J.
10h

Thanks to you, I finally read all of Beowulf, in translation, that is. I feel like I need to read it again in other translations, to see it more clearly. It would be interesting to read Beowulf in context with the other writings included in the same manuscript.

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Peter Tillman's avatar
Peter Tillman
12h

"This, of course, is not a coincidence. Our unnamed burglar in the poem must, I think, have been a hobbit.¹"

Thanks for the clarification. My irony-detector is clearly non-functional.

Interesting piece, and a hopeful ending. As you say, dark times are back. Really, they never left.

Someday I will actually read the poem. RL keeps getting in the way of contemplative reading. Sigh.

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