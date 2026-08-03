Personal Canon Formation

Personal Canon Formation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J.P. Sylvester's avatar
J.P. Sylvester
9h

Petition to add “hindhearing” to the Oxford New English Dictionary.

Reply
Share
1 reply by John Halbrooks
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Halbrooks · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture