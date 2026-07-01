Personal Canon Formation

Personal Canon Formation

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Robert O'Berry's avatar
Robert O'Berry
2d

One aspect of the reading at the tail-end of your post that I keep coming back to is that Gandalf's voice never seems to function as another form of domination like Saruman or Sauron. Unlike Sauron's Eye, which seeks to overwhelm Frodo's will through fear and surveillance, Gandalf's influence appears to be restorative rather than coercive. He refuses to command Frodo or force a decision (even accepting Frodo’s life threatening suggestion to journey through the Mines of Moria without much complaint); instead, his presence seems to help Frodo rediscover his own identity, forcing him to constantly make difficult choices on his own, until he becomes "aware of himself again" and is free to choose.

I think Tolkien’s distinction here made me think about how our relationships build self-discipline. Healthy influences, such as mentors, friends, and teachers, should not make our decisions for us. Instead, they should strengthen our ability to think critically and act according to our own values. In today's world, where technology constantly competes for our attention and tries to shape our desires, cultivating that kind of self-discipline may be one of the best ways to preserve our agency. Like Frodo, it is near impossible today for us to eliminate outside influences (especially inside our own handheld “digital Panopticon”}, but we can develop the awareness and character to recognize them and make intentional choices rather than simply reacting to them.

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1 reply by John Halbrooks
Dana Rail's avatar
Dana Rail
2d

Excellent post! I've been thinking a lot about these matters of late, especially the *nature* of the Ring's power, which seems to be to oppress/overpower/seduce/manipulate the will of others. Coupled with Sauron's other technologies, of which I daresay the Ring is the Master, it seems to gather in and reflect, in true prophetic manner, all aspects of our own modern technologies of surveillance, subversion, domination, and persuasion. Quite unnerving.

What do you think the "Eye" is, exactly? A metaphor of some sort? How the "others" (subjects) in Middle-earth perceive Sauron's will-to-domination, obviously beginning with the desire to see and control All? If anyone happens to know of a scholarly/critical discussion of this in some detail, I'd be grateful to know of it.

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1 reply by John Halbrooks
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