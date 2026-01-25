Gentle reader:

I don’t usually get political in this newsletter, but today I needed to write this, so if you don’t want to read anything political, feel free to skip this one. And anyway, it’s really more about humanity and decency than it is about politics.

Yours,

John

We all have ear worms sometimes, and we don’t always understand where they came from. But sometimes, tracking down their origins can lead to insights.

Lately, a song from the 1980s by Jerry Harrison (of Talking Heads fame) has been echoing through my mind. It’s called “Man with a Gun.” It is darkly atmospheric, with Chris Spedding’s snaking, subtle guitar supporting Harrison’s moody synth textures. While it sounds very 80s, it holds up well. And while not a great singer, Harrison carries off the lead vocal with a detached coolness that is perfect for the track; it’s an effect that his more frantic bandmate from Talking Heads, David Byrne, could not have captured as well, though Byrne is the better singer generally.

Best of all are the lyrics, which are evocative and chilling. It seems at first like it’s going to be a love song, and in a way it is, but it’s a love song about sociopaths.

A pretty girl, a pretty girl

Can walk anywhere,

All doors open for her.

Like a breath of fresh air,

Her beauty, it precedes her.

Wrapped in her beauty,

Everywhere, she is welcome,

First class on the plane,

Closed door of the club,

All faces turn, all faces turn.

“And when she caught my eye, / We were those for whom / The rules do not apply.”

When you get to that line, you realize that the song is really about privilege and the narcissism that follows from it. Risk is welcome (“she likes to balance on a knife”), and thrills and violence may be courted because “A life like this keeps me alive.” (The video above gives us an edited version of the song that skips that line; for the version with all of the lyrics, see the video below.)

And then there is the chorus which repeats multiple times as the track fades out: “Pretty girl, young man, old man, man with a gun, two people in love, / The rules do not apply / To people in love.”

It’s the “man with the gun” that pops out here: the armed man, like the pretty girl, can force doors to open, can force others to defer.

The rules do not apply.

After listening to the song closely for the first time in years, I realized the probable reason it has been occupying my synapses. We have been witnessing men with guns in Minneapolis, living “on the wire,” shaping reality, forcing others to defer. The vice president has claimed that they have immunity from prosecution for their actions—apparently even when they kill people in cold blood. Even when they detain children. Even when they emerge from unmarked vans, without identification, wearing masks, and kidnap people. Even when they force a man to the ground and then shoot him multiple times.

“Doesn’t matter where we are, / I still say the rules do not apply.”

These are cold sociopaths. They have no empathy. They must do this because they like “to balance on a knife.” They must do this because . . .

The rules do not apply.

No rules of ethics. No rules of law. No rules of conscience. The sociopaths are in charge. They are running the government. They are killing in the streets. The rules do not apply.

Thanks for reading. No glib tag lines today.