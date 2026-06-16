Personal Canon Formation

Personal Canon Formation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J.P. Sylvester's avatar
J.P. Sylvester
1d

For all the faults of the film adaptations, I can’t believe that it wasn’t Tolkien who came up with the line: “Looks like meat’s back on the menu, boys!”

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Halbrooks · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture