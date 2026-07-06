Personal Canon Formation

Personal Canon Formation

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David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
16h

Great insights here. I never connected the Ents to Birnam Wood in Macbeth. Also, as you were writing about Saruman, I was thinking about Dostoyevsky's Grand Inquisitor. There is a resemblance in both philosophy and appearance.

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