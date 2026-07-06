Isengard after the ents have unleashed the flood, as pictured by Alan Lee in the Centenary Edition.

In 2004, historian George Bernstein, an older colleague from whom I learned a great deal, published a book called The Myth of Decline: The Rise of Britain since 1945. Those who lived through the London Calling years of the late 70s and early 80s may have been surprised by the title, along with those who were nostalgic for Britain’s imperial dominance through the late 19th and early 20th centuries. However, the book’s premise was that the myth of Britain’s decline was based on antiquated, imperial values of world domination, and that if viewed from the perspectives of national well-being, security, democratic values, and economic development, then Britain was better off at the end of the 20th century that it had ever been.

Now, things may have taken a turn since George published his book, but that is another story. The point here is that the concepts of historical progress and decline depend upon the values that you hold and the story that you tell. Reality is so complex that we must construct coherent narratives in order to make sense of it from our own perspectives.

To you, progress may look like this:

Or it may look like this:

Or it may look like some complex combination of both, or neither.

Most of the medieval texts that Tolkien studied and taught viewed all of history as an inevitable decline from paradise, from a mythical golden age to a world of squalor and sin, which will only get worse until the apocalypse. The Old English poem The Ruin, which we have discussed here before, describes a decayed structure that must have been the “work of giants,” from a time when humans were greater and more powerful. (See my translation of the poem here.) Since then, according to the poem, wyrd, or fate, has wreaked its havoc, and there is “hoarfrost on the mortar.” (“Something there is that doesn’t love a wall,” to cite another example of Frost on the mortar.)

Tolkien’s own work, however, embraces the complexity and ambiguity at the heart of narratives of decline and progress by presenting competing paradigms and narratives—though there are some of these that he clearly rejects.

We have already discussed the sense of decline felt by the elves, which is inevitable, given their situation and their experience of the world. We have also meditated over the ruins at Weathertop and considered the implications of these remnants of civilization. The Two Towers, however, presents diametrically opposed views of progress and decline, the consideration of which may also make us revise our perspective about a poem like The Ruin.

Saruman and "Progress"

In Saruman, we meet perhaps the most modern figure in the book, complete with TV-politician rhetoric, glad-handing sycophancy, and a dedication to exploiting new technologies. His makes his goals clear to Gandalf, as the latter reports at The Council of Elrond:

We can bide our time, we can keep our thoughts in our hearts, deploring maybe evils done by the way, but approving the high and ultimate purpose: Knowledge, Rule, Order; all the things that we have so far striven in vain to accomplish, hindered rather than helped by our weak or idle friends. There need not be, there would not be, any real change in our designs, only in our means. (259)

Note the capitalized abstract nouns, which elevate the will of Saruman, the assumed "benign dictator," and note also the prevaricating use of the words “maybe” and “real.” Gandalf goes on the describe the altered "means" by which Saruman plans to achieve this: an industrial landscape replacing the former "green and fair" setting of Isengard (260). And, as we discussed in last week’s piece, this industrialism is linked to the technologies of power that Saruman is harnessing for mass surveillance and for military dominance.

All of this is undone by what would seem from one perspective like a "natural disaster": a flood and the breaking down of the walls and structures around Isengard by the ents and huorns.

Natural Disaster, or The Revenge of the Trees?

In a 1955 letter to the poet W.H. Auden, Tolkien describes the probable origin of the idea of the ents as follows:

Their part in the story is due, I think, to my bitter disappointment and disgust from schooldays with the shabby use made in Shakespeare [in Macbeth] of the coming of "Great Birnam wood to high Dunsinane hill": I longed to devise a setting in which the trees might really march to war. (310)

The result, of course, is every naturalist's dream: the revenge of trees upon the overweening forces of industrialism and pollution. Treebeard sees the flooding of Isengard as a great washing, so that "Isen can run clean again" (569).

On this rereading, however, a sentence that I had overlooked in the past struck me as significant. After the storming and flooding of Isengard, Treebeard, as Pippin describes after the fact, "began to pull down a bit more of the walls, in a leisurely sort of way, just to amuse himself" (569). Here, indeed, is "something there is that doesn't love a wall,"and this is what it does, naturally, “in a leisurely sort of way”: it pulls down walls. It occurred to me that Tolkien is presenting to us an acceleration of the natural processes of fate described by The Ruin: when we move away from a human-centered ontology, then the "encroachment" of "nature" begins to look like the expected progression of the natural order. Walls fall down as vines grow up the sides of buildings. Trees grow and take over spaces abandoned by society. Hoarfrost on the mortar.

“Something there is that doesn’t love a wall.”

Indeed, from Treebeard's perspective, The Ruin may be considered a poem of triumph and progress rather than of decline and decay.

Thanks for reading, from my fancy internet typewriter to yours.