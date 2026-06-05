At the gate of Moria, as pictured by Alan Lee in the centenary edition.

The Hythe

Before getting started with today’s main topic, I would like to share a curiosity that I have discovered regarding use of the word hythe, which I couldn’t figure out how to work into the previous essay. I mentioned that there are multiple attestations of the word in Old English. One of these appears in Paris Psalter, an OE translation of the Psalms. From Psalm 107:30: “And he hi on hælo hyþe gelædde” (“And he led them to the desired hythe”). Here is the full context from the English Standard Version as presented in the Oxford Annotated Bible, with hythe translated as “haven”:

28 Then they cried to the Lord in their trouble,

and he brought them out from their distress;

29 he made the storm be still,

and the waves of the sea were hushed.

30 Then they were glad because they had quiet,

and he brought them to their desired haven.

Here is the curiosity: in what seems to be simply a moment of simple narrative action, Tolkien apparently translates this verse from the OE version, substituting only Celeborn for the pronoun he: “and Celeborn led them back to the hythe.”

Now, of course, this may be a coincidence, but that seems highly unlikely because 1) Tolkien was an OE scholar who was very familiar with the Paris Psalter, 2) he is using a word that is rare in the language after the OE period, and 3) Celeborn is the Lord of Lothlórien, and his name replaces the he in the original, who is “the Lord.”

No scholarship that I have found has made this observation, which is not a surprise, considering the obscurity of the quotation and the fact that it does not occur in a particularly vital or memorable sentence. If Tolkien did, indeed, plant this quotation, then we may well ask why he did so. In the context of the sentence, hythe simply means a landing place on the bank of the river, but Lóthlorien has, of course, been a “desired haven,” a place of healing and quiet for the company, analogous to the haven referred to in the Psalm.

I haven't quite worked out a claim here, except that we might place the biblical reference to a peaceful haven in juxtaposition to what it follows in the narrative: the underworld and the abyss in Moria.

Milton and Tolkien

In Book Two of Paradise Lost, after the Council of Hell has determined that Satan shall make his way into the newly made world, he ascends to the gates of Hell and finds two horrific figures guarding against his escape: Sin and Death. We discover that Sin is actually Satan's daughter, who emerged from his head in heaven when he had his first moment of pride; he then raped her, and she conceived and bore Death as a son. Death, in turn, raped his mother, and she gave birth to hellhounds, who are constantly emerging from her womb and reentering in order to eat her entrails while barking and howling from inside her.

Nice, right?

Milton describes Death like this:

[. . .] The other shape,

If shape it might be called that shape had none

Distinguishable in member, joint, or limb,

Or substance might be called that shadow seemed,

For each seemed either; black it stood as night,

Fierce as ten Furies, terrible as hell,

And shook a dreadful dart; what seemed his head

The likeness of a kingly crown had on. (Book 2, lines 666-673)

Shortly thereafter, we find out that this figure of "shadow and flame" carries a whip, and he threatens Satan with it.

I teach this every year, and each time it makes me think of the Balrog in Moria. I realize that analogy isn't perfect, but it resonates powerfully: in both cases we have an attempted ascent from the underworld and a terrifying, shadowy figure with a whip preventing it.

The results of the two scenes are, of course, different. Gandalf challenges the Balrog and sends it into the abyss, but the creature's whip catches him, and he falls after it. Satan's fall into the abyss came earlier, at the beginning of the poem, but now he is able to negotiate and to win over Death and Sin to his own project with the promise of releasing them into the world to feast on this new race of humans.

Milton and Tolkien are both exploring deep time. Milton, in his attempt to "justify the ways of God to men" (Book One, line 26), goes back to the very beginning, to Satan's fall from Heaven into the abyss of Hell, to the burning lake of fire. Tolkien, while his claims are not as bold (no divine justification going on here), is just as ambitious in the expansiveness of his vision.

This vision of deep time, as I suggested in the previous piece, reveals what we might call an object-oriented ontology: a self-shaping world full of ancient independent phenomena. We see this before the Fellowship decides to go through Moria as they travel through the uninhabited land of Hollin and then fend with the weather in the mountains.

In Hollin, Legolas comments that elves who once lived there "were of a race strange to us of the silvan folk, and the trees and grass do not now remember them. Only I hear the stones lament them: deep they delved us, fair they wrought us, high they builded us; but they are gone" (284). The land has been shaped by its ancient inhabitants, even if we can no longer detect their presence. This is partly because the present land forms a palimpsest over the past, and this is why archeologists and geologists must dig to find it.

Caradhras

The past extends upwards as well, into mountains that have formed over untold years, and which generate brutal weather patterns that are utterly indifferent to the living creatures who are struggling to survive through them. As the company tries to fight its way through a snowstorm on the mountain Carahras, Boromir speculates that there is some evil will (presumably Sauron’s) trying to prevent their passage. This exchange follows:

"I do call it the wind," said Aragorn. "But that does not make what you say untrue. There are many evil and unfriendly things in the world that have little love for those that go on two legs, and yet are not in league with Sauron, but have purposes of their own. Some have been in this world longer than he." "Caradhras was called the Cruel, and had an ill name," said Gimli, "long years ago, when rumour of Sauron had not been heard in these lands." "It matters little who is the enemy, if we cannot beat off his attack," said Gandalf. (289)

The difference between this exchange the book and the scene in Peter Jackson's film is instructive. In the book, Tolkien imagines a complex world beyond a simple, moralistic ontology, in which phenomena act independently of any conscious will. The film is not having it: as they struggle in the wind and snow falls on top of them, Gandalf exclaims: "It's Saruman!" And, sure enough, we see Christopher Lee as Saruman, standing on the top of Orthanc, directing the weather to harass the Fellowship. I must admit that, despite generally enjoying the movie, this scene made me roll my eyes when I first saw it.

The film demands that all obstacles must be a direct result of the will of a "bad guy." It imagines a fundamentally more simple universe.

On the contrary, it is bad weather generated by an ancient mountain, a force no less powerful or mysterious than Sauron or Saruman, that forces them to Moria, the alternative route under the mountains.

The Underworld

The descent into the underworld is a trope as old as Homer: Odysseus descends in the Odyssey, Aeneas does so in Virgil, Dante in Inferno, Satan in Paradise Lost. In each of these cases, the hero (or antihero) in some way encounters the past or must cope with it in some way. The difference in Tolkien's variation of the trope in Moria is that it is not some spiritual or disembodied past that manifests underground, but rather the reality of a geological and political history.

Moria is the ancient kingdom of the dwarves, where they mined the immeasurably valuable mithril or "Moria silver" in the Second Age. The depths of Moria are apparent as Pippin unthinkingly drops a stone down a hole in the floor and "felt his heart beat many times before there was any sound." We are deep underground, but the abyss still extends far below. There is a sense in Moria that the deeper one goes, the further one travels into the past. This is literally true in a geological sense, but it also proves resonant in an historical sense. Gandalf explains: "but even as mithril was the foundation of their wealth, so also it was their destruction: they delved too greedily and too deep, and disturbed that from which they fled, Durin's Bane" (317). He does not explain what this means.

The Balrog

We get something of an answer: Durin's Bane is a Balrog. But what is that?

In 1954, when The Fellowship of the Ring was first published, there was no published version of The Silmarillion to explain what a Balrog was. In fact, the Appendices did not even appear until the next year, with the publication of The Return of the King, and they offered no real explanation either.

But despite the reader's ignorance (or perhaps partly because of it?), the effect of the Balrog's appearance is gripping. The imperturbable Legolas cries out in horror when he sees it, and Gandalf says: "This foe is beyond any of you" (330). And, of course, it pulls Gandalf down into the abyss with it as it falls.

Why is this such a powerful scene? It is largely, of course, because we feel the shock of the loss of Gandalf. But partly it is because the text has done the work of establishing the mystery of deep time here. We all live on the surface of our world, with no real sense of what lies deep beneath our feet, beyond our ability to dig; whatever is down there must be unimaginably old and dark. What might we unleash if we dig too deeply? (There are, alas, very real ecological answers to this in our own world.)

The Silmarillion offers some answers in the context of Tolkien's universe, and it brings us back, full circle, to Satan's encounter with Death in Paradise Lost.

Stick with me: we're going into the weeds for a moment. Tolkien's analogue to Satan in The Silmarillion is Melkor, later known as Morgoth. Like Satan, he is among the oldest and most powerful servants of the creator, one of the original Valar, and like Satan, he falls because of his pride and becomes evil. And like Satan, other angelic spirits are drawn to him:

But he was not alone. For of the Maiar many were drawn to his splendour in the days of his greatness, and remained in that allegiance down into his darkness; and others he corrupted afterwards to his service with lies and treacherous gifts. Dreadful among these spirits were the Valaraukar, the scourges of fire that in Middle-earth were called the Balrogs, demons of terror. Among those of his servants that have names greatest was that spirit whom the Eldar called Sauron [. . .] (Silmarillion, 31-32)

We later find out that one of the Balrogs fled the destruction of Melkor at the end of the First Age and hid under the mountains. We also discover here that the Balrog is a being of the same order as Sauron—an evil that goes back to near the beginning of time. Just as Death in Paradise Lost becomes the servant of Satan, the Balrog and Sauron become servants of Melkor.

But the analogy to Paradise Lost extends even further: just as good angels remain in Heaven, there are other Maiar spirits in The Silmarillion, good spirits, who are just as old as the Balrogs and who serve the creator and the Valar and do good works:

Wisest of the Maiar was Olórin. He too dwelt in Lórien, but his ways took him often to the house of Nienna (another of the Valar) and of her he learned pity and patience. (30-31)

Who is this? We find out from Faramir in The Two Towers that Olórin was one of the names for Gandalf.

So, though the casual reader cannot know this, the struggle between Gandalf and the Balrog is one that extends back thousands of years to before the First Age, once again into deep time. Tolkien's magic trick is that he is able to convey this sense of deep time and to inspire awe and terror in the reader without explaining it.

Thanks for reading, from my fancy internet demon to yours.