Personal Canon Formation

Personal Canon Formation

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Holly A.J.'s avatar
Holly A.J.
7h

Rosemary Sutcliff imagined the people who made the White Horse of Uffington in her book Sun Horse, Moon Horse. Like Tolkien, Sutcliff had a gift for imagining the distant, forgotten past and evoking it for the reader.

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