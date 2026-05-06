Personal Canon Formation

Personal Canon Formation

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David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
2d

John, I am working on a post about my grandfather's decision in 1940 to change his name from Rottenberg to Roberts. and my great-grandfather's displeasure at his son's name change.

I thought I was going to discuss the importance of a name. But it went in a different direction.

Tom's answer "don't you know my name?" to the question of "who are you" has some resonance to the answer to "what's your name" given to Moses by God, usually translated as "I am who I am."

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Holly A.J.'s avatar
Holly A.J.
2d

Reading The Silmarillon, it is obvious that Tolkien inhabits his Middle Earth with prevailing spirits. When I first came across Tom Bombadil in LOTR, I was already familiar with Greek and Roman mythology, and immediately recognized that Tolkien was drawing on those for inspiration. Tom reminded me of Pan, an elusive but prevalent spirit of nature in Greek and Roman mythology, who also uses music. Pan was a much less benevolent figure, but Tolkien was rewriting mythology and it wouldn't have surprised me if he rewrote Pan into a jolly northern spirit instead of a sinister southern spirit, but of course, as the Green Knight and Vainamoinen demonstrate, the northern tradition already had analogous figures.

Goldberry was another clue - it is actually quite funny that Tolkien disliked Lewis's use of Greek mythology in Narnia, since Goldberry, Daughter of the River, resembles nothing so much as a powerful naiad, but again, northern traditions had their own ideas of female water spirits, such as Undine and Sjora. There is so much that is analogous and familiar between the various mythologies, so that Tom Bombadil and Goldberry seem like an amalgam of them.

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