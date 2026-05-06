My old paperback of The Tolkien Reader , which features Tom Bombadil on the cover, as imagined by Pauline Baynes.

The Foreword to the Second Edition includes Tolkien’s famous (or infamous?) remarks on allegory:

But I cordially dislike allegory in all its manifestations, and always have done so since I grew old and wary enough to detect its presence. I much prefer history, true or feigned, with its varied applicability to the thought and experience of readers. I think that many confuse “applicability” with “allegory”; but the one resides in the freedom of the reader, and the other in the purposed domination of the author. (xxiv)

I’ve always wondered about the word choice of “cordially” in this context and whether it was a concession to Tolkien’s friend C. S. Lewis, whose Narnia books are inescapably allegorical. (Cordial dislike strikes me as a peculiarly English concept.) While the two writers were close friends, I always imagine the concept of allegory as a source of argument and debate for them. Perhaps Lewis’s most accomplished scholarly book was about allegory—The Allegory of Love. How friendly was the argument, I wonder. “Cordial,” perhaps?

This issue of allegory becomes a real question when we arrive at the House of Tom Bombadil. Allegorical readings here are tempting but elusive. Who is Tom? What does he “represent”? Is he an allegorical representation of something, and, if so, then what? What purpose does he serve in the narrative? Obviously, Peter Jackson didn’t think that he served much purpose, since he left Tom out of his film.

I have some ideas about this, and I’m interested in your thoughts as well. First, let’s contextualize Tom as we enter The Old Forest. I want to start with a sentence that most readers probably pass over without contemplating, near the beginning of Chapter 6. Frodo and company are leaving the house at Crickhollow at the break of day. They have decided to avoid the main road and instead to travel through the Old Forest in the hope of avoiding the mysterious Black Riders:

Merry went in front leading a laden pony, and took his way along a path that went through a spinney behind the house, and then cut across several fields. (109, my italics)

I had been reading this book repeatedly for the better part of four decades before I stopped at this sentence and thought: “What the hell is a spinney?”

Let’s turn to our old friend, the OED, which gives us two definitions. The first is listed as “obsolete, rare,” so let’s skip it for the moment. The second definition is “a small wood or copse, esp. one planted or preserved for sheltering game-birds; a small clump or plantation of trees.” The earliest listed occurrence is from 1597, and while this is possibly the meaning here, I am skeptical. We never see any mention of game hunting in the Shire, and so at least this particular sense of the word seems unlikely.

The first definition, the “obsolete” one, however is interesting: “? A thorn-hedge.” Note the question mark before the definition, which indicates that the context of usage makes the word difficult to define—“a thorn-hedge . . . maybe?”

What makes this case even more interesting, however, is that the OED cites only two occurrences of the word, both from the same text, dating from the late fourteenth century: Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. “As he sprent ouer a spenne, to spye þe schrewe.” (Line 1896: "He jumps over a hedge to flush the prey," my translation; the "he" here is Bertilak, who turns out to be the Green Knight, magically disguised. He is hunting a fox.) Why is this interesting? Well, guess who co-edited what became the standard edition of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight? JRRT, of course. In the glossary to Tolkien's edition, the word is defined as "fence, hedge.”

The Green Knight is a figure who stimulates the same sorts of categorical questions that we ask of Tom Bombadil. What is he? Does he represent something? If so, then what? What does he have to do with the strange ecology that he occupies? Whether it was a conscious choice or not, it does not seem to be a coincidence that as the hobbits approach the environs of Tom Bombadil, the Old Forest, Tolkien turns to the lexicon of the Green Knight’s world.

The greenness of the Green Knight has led to various allegorical readings: he represents the wilderness or Nature (with a capital N); or he is a devil—usually green (not red) in medieval texts. But he tends to defy such efforts to categorize him neatly. He is too complicated and strange a figure for any easy allegorical reading. He seems to be a manifestation of something rather than a representation. As Tom Shippey writes of Tom Bombadil: "he seems in fact to be a lusus naturae, a one-member category" (The Road to Middle-Earth, 105).

Indeed, this seems to be Tom's own explanation of himself. Frodo asks him: "Who are you, Master?"

"Eh, what?" said Tom sitting up, and his eyes glinting in the gloom. "Don't you know my name yet? That's the only answer. Tell me, who are you, alone, yourself and nameless? But you are young and I am old. Eldest, that's what I am. . . ." (131)

We are our names, Tom seems to suggest, defined only in relation to our ecology. By ourselves, without the context of the world, we are nothing, but in the world we are each singular beings. We have no need for names except to differentiate ourselves from others and to contextualize our existence within an environment.

In addition to reflecting the Green Knight's singularity, Tom's explanation recalls another strange figure from legend: Väinämöinen from the Finnish Kalevala, a text that Tolkien knew and loved, and which served as a philological inspiration for his elvish languages. Väinämöinen is also ancient, and like Tom, his power derives from his song. Indeed, in the Kalevala, to sing is often used as a transitive verb. In a singing contest with an upstart named Joukahainen, "He sang young Joukahainen / sang him still deeper" (33). (Quotations from the Kalevala are from the Oxford World Classics edition, translated by Keith Bosley.) Later, he manipulates the wind with his song:

Then old Väinämöinen

sings under his breath--

sang the wind into a whirl

worked the air into a rage (109)

Tom's power also comes from singing, as we see in the episode with Old Man Willow, and then later with the Barrow-Wight (which we will discuss next week, time and space permitting), it is his song that carries the day. Indeed, he seems to be singing even when he is merely speaking, since his dialogue scans almost like verse. The hobbits notice this tendency as well: "The guests became suddenly aware that they were singing merrily, as if it was easier and more natural than talking" (125).

In Tolkien’s larger mythology, music and song are central to the creative force of the universe. The published version of The Silmarillion begins with the Ainulindalë, “The Music of the Ainur”:

Then Ilúvatar said to them: “Of the theme that I have declared to you, I will now that ye make in harmony together a Great Music. And since I have kindled you with the Flame Imperishable, ye shall show forth your powers in adorning this theme, each with his own thoughts and devices, if he will. But I will sit and hearken, and be glad that through you great beauty has been wakened into song.” (15)

And the creation of the world follows, with proper nouns echoing the Kalevala’s Finnish influence in their piling up of vowels and diacritical marks. We are left with a sense that the music is not a representation but a manifestation of the creative force, which brings us back to Tolkien’s feelings on allegory. Tom is Tom; his song is his song. They are not metaphors for some ecological spirit; rather, they are the ecology itself. Not an allegory of the wild, but, rather, manifested wildness.

Thanks for reading, from my fancy internet old willow tree to yours.