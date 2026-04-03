Personal Canon Formation

Personal Canon Formation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
elizabeth graham madden's avatar
elizabeth graham madden
3d

I wonder, might the 'monstrous mother' who avenges her son represent a particular view about women in a hyper-masculine world? I don't know much about how the different genders were regarded by the Anglo-Saxons, so my apologies if this suggestion is ridiculous.

Reply
Share
1 reply by John Halbrooks
Dori Lumpkin's avatar
Dori Lumpkin
3d

Grendel’s mother is actually one of my favorites of all time, seriously, and I love what you have to say about her here. I wonder, alongside just the fact that she poses a more formidable threat than her son (theoretically) if Beowulf’s choice to don armor and use a weapon to kill her could also signify an honoring of her “humanity” in a way that wasn’t afforded to Grendel? I’ve talked before about how I genuinely think she did nothing wrong (her son was killed, and therefore she reserved the right to kill and avenge him), and I like to think that, in a way, the armor and weapon might could be considered at least somewhat of a show of respect to her. But I’ll stay defending this monstrous woman until the end 🫡

Reply
Share
1 reply by John Halbrooks
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Halbrooks · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture