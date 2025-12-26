Personal Canon Formation
It’s Been Quite a Party: Journey and Friendship in McMurtry’s West
A guest essay by Matthew Long
16 hrs ago
John Halbrooks
Matthew Long
My Favorite Albums of 2025, part 3
Not a "best of" list!
Jan 1
John Halbrooks
December 2025
Holiday Reading
Smiley returns
Dec 26, 2025
John Halbrooks
My Favorite Albums of 2025, part 2
Not a "best of" list!
Dec 19, 2025
John Halbrooks
My Favorite Albums of 2025, part 1
Not a “best of” list!
Dec 11, 2025
John Halbrooks
Communing with the Dead: Mahler's Ninth Symphony
Our Mahlerian journey continues
Dec 5, 2025
John Halbrooks
November 2025
Chaucer's Wine Ration
From the archives
Nov 24, 2025
John Halbrooks
The Symphony of a Thousand: Mahler’s Eighth
In which a young John Halbrooks finds himself in the middle of a huge performance
Nov 20, 2025
John Halbrooks
An Economy of Gotchas
Or, Where Discourse Goes to Die
Nov 10, 2025
John Halbrooks
A Little Night Music: Mahler’s Seventh Symphony
I need more cowbell
Nov 6, 2025
John Halbrooks
October 2025
Some Recent Releases for Your Ears
New music!
Oct 30, 2025
John Halbrooks
The Hero is Annihilated: Mahler's Sixth Symphony
Our Mahlerian journey continues
Oct 23, 2025
John Halbrooks
